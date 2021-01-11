An internal FBI memo is warning that armed protests are planned for all 50 state Capitols in the days just before President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration, according to multiple reports Monday.

The FBI has also received information of an unidentified group calling for “storming” state, local and federal government buildings and courthouses if President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day, according to the bulletin first reported by ABC News.

That same group is also planning to “storm” government offices in every state the day Mr. Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” The bulletin read, according to reports. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

An FBI spokesperson declined to confirm the memo, but said the bureau is “gathering information to identify any potential threats.”

The FBI bulletin follows the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday in which a mob of Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol, resulting in four deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

Since the attack, Trump supporters have openly discussed on social media platforms the possibility of violence at the Capitol in the days ahead of the inauguration.

Washington officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, have called for increased security. The National Park Service has shut down the Washington Monument through Jan. 24 after receiving “credible threats.”

