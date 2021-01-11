GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Garden City police are looking for a suspect who fled after a man was shot during a gathering at his home early Monday.
Emergency responders answering a call about 3 a.m. Monday found Jose Gonzalez. 39, suffering from a head wound and a gunshot wound, police said.
Gonzalez died later at a hospital.
Gonzalez was shot after he became involved in an altercation with someone at his home, police said.
The suspect fled before officers arrived.
