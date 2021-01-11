By - Associated Press - Monday, January 11, 2021

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Garden City police are looking for a suspect who fled after a man was shot during a gathering at his home early Monday.

Emergency responders answering a call about 3 a.m. Monday found Jose Gonzalez. 39, suffering from a head wound and a gunshot wound, police said.

Gonzalez died later at a hospital.

Gonzalez was shot after he became involved in an altercation with someone at his home, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide