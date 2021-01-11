House Republicans blocked Democrats’ first bid Monday to punish President Trump after his supporters’ attack on the Capitol last week, but Democrats vowed to try again later this week.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber, tried to force through a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to trigger the 25th Amendment and sideline Mr. Trump.

But Rep. Alex Mooney, West Virginia Republican, objected.

There was no more debate and the House immediately adjourned until Tuesday.

When it does reconvene, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says they will come back to the resolution under regular order, where Democrats expect to have the votes to pass the non-binding measure.

Mrs. Pelosi said if Mr. Pence doesn’t act within 24 hours after that point, the House will pursue another impeachment against Mr. Trump.

Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat, said he had well more than 200 co-sponsors on his articles of impeachment, which accuse Mr. Trump of inciting insurrection.

Democrats argue Mr. Trump has shown himself to be too much of a danger to remain in office and must be removed as soon as possible.

Mr. Hoyer said the impeachment vote “may well” happen Wednesday.

“We are trying to act in an expeditious fashion on making sure that this president is, as soon as possible, removed form the ability to repeat the seditious action he took last Wednesday and the encouragement of people to attack the government,” he said.

As of now, Mr. Trump is slated to cede office on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joseph R. Biden is sworn in.

Mr. Mooney, in a statement after Monday’s session, said Democrats were cutting corners in trying to push through the anti-Trump resolution when most of the House was absent.

“The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without hearings, debate or recorded votes,” he said.

Impeachment requires only a majority vote in the House, making it all but certain Mr. Trump will become the first president ever to be impeached twice.

He survived the first attempt after the Senate did not vote to convict him early last year. Conviction takes a two-thirds vote of senators.

The Senate is not slated to be in regular session again until Jan. 19, just a day before Mr. Trump leaves anyway.

Mr. Cicilline said senators should come back early to hold a trial on impeachment.

“This is urgent. This president represents a real danger to our democracy,” he told reporters.

Monday’s session marked the first time lawmakers had returned to the chamber after the events of last week, when the formal tallying of the Electoral College vote was halted by Trump supporters laying siege to the Capitol.

Wednesday’s assault saw a mob attempt to smash its way into the House chamber, leading to an armed standoff between police barricading the door and rioters attempting to enter. One of the rioters was shot and killed in the corridors outside the chamber.

In opening Monday’s session, House Chaplain Margaret Kibben pleaded for cooler heads.

“The seas of discontent were sown across our country and we have reaped the whirlwind,” she said.

During the brief session Monday acting Speaker Debbie Dingell formally accepted the resignation of Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, who was ousted in the wake of the attack, and swore in Timothy Blodgett, his former deputy, as his replacement.

