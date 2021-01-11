House Democrats unveiled their new articles of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” in last week’s assault by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

The Constitution reserves impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, say his address to a rally an hour before the assault meets that threshold by wrongly claiming he’d won the election.

“He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,’” the single article charges.

The impeachment resolution also cites Mr. Trump‘s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2 in which the president asked him to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results, which saw President-elect Joseph R. Biden win.

A vote on the resolution could come as early as Wednesday.

Impeachment requires only a majority vote in the House.

Once impeached, Mr. Trump would then be tried in the Senate, where conviction and removal from office takes a two-thirds vote.

The Senate isn’t slated to be back in business until Jan. 19, the day before Mr. Trump will cede office to Mr. Biden.

