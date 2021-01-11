President-elect Joseph R. Biden will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery with several of his predecessors as one of his first acts after being sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Mr. Biden, along with his wife Jill, Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris and Ms. Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier “honoring our men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the presidential inaugural committee announced Monday.

Mr. Biden will be joined by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton.

The presidential inaugural committee said Monday that the theme of the Jan. 20 inauguration is “America United.”

The committee plans to install a public art display on the National Mall that will include 191,500 U.S. flags, including flags representing every state and U.S. territory.

Organizers planning the inauguration have discouraged people from attending in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local officials are now asking for additional security for the inauguration after the violent rioting and storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last Wednesday that led directly or indirectly to at least four deaths.

It appears that Mr. Biden will be sworn in just days after the Democratic-led House moves to impeach President Trump for inciting the violence.

Mr. Trump has said he will not attend the Jan. 20th inauguration. Mr. Biden endorsed that decision and said Vice President Mike Pence is welcome to come.

Videos captured U.S. Capitol rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

The president had repeatedly called on Mr. Pence to try to overturn the Electoral College results and install himself and Mr. Trump into office for four more years.

Mr. Pence was presiding over the counting and announcing of the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

