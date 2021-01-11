President-elect Joseph R. Biden received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a Delaware hospital Monday.

Mr. Biden received his shot on camera, as he did for the first dose three weeks ago, as he tries to pitch the public that it’s safe and effective.

Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris received her first dose of Moderna’s vaccine last month with the cameras rolling.

Mr. Biden is expected to lay out more details of his plan to fight the pandemic Thursday.

His team signaled last week that he wants to immediately release vaccine doses once he’s sworn into office, rather than hold back half the supply to make sure a second dose is available.

The approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two doses that are taken 21 days and 28 days apart.

