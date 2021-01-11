President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Monday he’s been in touch with “folks in the Senate” on potentially splitting the floor time that would be required for an impeachment trial with time for his early legislative and personnel priorities.

“Can you go a half day on dealing with impeachment and a half-day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate as well as moving on the [coronavirus] package?” he said.

“So that’s my hope and expectation,” Mr. Biden said, saying he hasn’t gotten an answer from the Senate parliamentarian yet.

The Democrat-led House is pushing forward with impeachment this week, accusing President Trump of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

There’s been talk about the House pushing to delay sending the article over to the Senate to give Mr. Biden some room on other issues in the early days of his administration.

Mr. Biden hasn’t taken a definitive stance on the merits of impeachment, saying it’s up to Congress.

“I’ve been clear that President Trump should not be in office. Period,” he said Monday.

He said he’s spoken with Republicans about moving quickly on another coronavirus relief package and that he’s not afraid of taking the oath of office outside on Jan. 20 despite the recent violence.



He said people who “engaged in sedition” on Wednesday need to be held accountable.

“I think that’s a view that is held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress,” he said.



Mr. Biden spoke after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a Delaware hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.