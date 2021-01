KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager early Monday.

Officers called to a home found 16-year-old Jayson Ugwuh suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house. The crime scene was located outside the home on the street, police said.

Ugwuh died several hours later at a hospital.

Further details were not immediately released.

