D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the ban on indoor dining will “likely” be extended through the city’s public safety emergency, which ends Jan. 24.

The coronavirus restriction began on Dec. 23 and was supposed to end Friday. The mayor said Monday during a press conference that she is considering an extension in light of last week’s insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

A final decision about the ban will probably be announced Tuesday, she said.

Miss Bowser also announced that the next group of people, Tier 1 of Phase 1B, can schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine, starting at noon Monday.

The group includes residents aged 65 and older, as well as those in congregate settings including intermediate care facilities, community residential facilities, group homes and homeless shelters.

The mayor said that as of Monday, 45,425 vaccine doses have been received, 26,672 of which have been administered. Moreover, 8,300 additional doses are set to arrive this week.

