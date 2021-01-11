The social media platform Parler, which has become the refuge for Trump supporters exiled from Twitter, is offline for a second day Monday after a crackdown by Big Tech.

Parler had been removed from Google and Apple’s app store this weekend, in effect silencing the platform used by conservatives.

Republican lawmakers have been critical of the crackdown, saying Big Tech has gone too far after it suspended President Trump‘s social media accounts permanently.

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he is trying to get his company back online “as quickly as possible.”

Amazon decided to remove Parler from its web services after Trump supporters had shared posts related to violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Big Tech crackdown began after a pro-Trump rally turned violent last week on the National Mall, where hundreds of rioters entered the Capitol by force to stop a joint session of Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Lawmakers had to flee the chambers and remain in lockdown in a safe undisclosed area.

A woman was fatally shot while inside the building, and a Capitol Police officer later died from injuries he sustained during the unrest. Several other people have also died due to medical emergencies.

Democrats said they plan to impeach Mr. Trump if he does not resign, blaming him for creating the violence in his protest against conceding the November election.

