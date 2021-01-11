GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Police were searching Monday for an Indianapolis man who escaped from a central Indiana county’s jail as he was taking trash to dumpsters behind the jail building.

Tyrell Deshawn White, 22, was being supervised by jail officers but was not in restraints when he escaped on foot about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hancock County Jail, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Officers chased White until they lost sight of him. Investigators believe someone was waiting in a nearby vehicle to drive him from the area.

A message seeking an update on the search for White was left Monday morning for the sheriff’s office.

Police urged the public should use extreme caution and call authorities immediately if they see White because he is known to be armed and dangerous.

White had been at the jail, located in Greenfield about 20 miles (32 kilometer) east of Indianapolis, since his July arrest in the town of Fortville. He was awaiting trial on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, automobile theft, driving while suspended with a previous conviction and providing false information during his initial arrest.

White also has an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for armed robbery and theft.

