By - Associated Press - Monday, January 11, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police are investigating Providence’s first homicide of the year.

A man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 8 a.m. Sunday and was later pronounced dead, Maj. David Lapatin said.

The victim’s name has not been made public by police.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place, he said.

No other information was released.

Last year, the city’s first homicide of the year did not occur until late March.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide