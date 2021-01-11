A slim majority of voters want to see President Trump kicked out of office early, according to a new poll released Monday.

A full 60% of those surveyed by the Quinnipiac University Poll say Mr. Trump is undermining democracy, and 56% say he bears blame for last week’s assault on Congress as it was counting the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.

When it comes to ousting Mr. Trump before his Jan. 20 end date, 52% support the move and 45% oppose it.

Mr. Trump, who had been complaining about the results of the election, delivered an hour-long speech to supporters rehashing his erroneous claims last Wednesday. An hour after Mr. Trump stepped off stage, a mob of supporters was at the doors of the U.S. Capitol, bashing its way in and putting the House and Senate chambers under siege.

One rioter was shot and killed, three others died of medical emergencies and one U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday from injuries sustained while defending the building.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have demanded Mr. Trump be sidelined by use of the 25th Amendment, which would require the vice president’s concurrence. Otherwise, they say, they will move to impeach him and want the Senate to convict and remove him from office.

Quinnipiac‘s survey tracks closely with several others that show significant but not overwhelming support for ousting the president before Jan. 20.

Whether he politically survives to the end or not, voters generally are deeply disappointed. Quinnipiac says he scored just 33% approval, tied for the lowest rating of his tenure. The other time he scored 33% was in August 2017, in the wake of the race-tinged Charlottesville clashes.

The poll surveyed 1.239 voters from Thursday to Sunday and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.