The Supreme Court announced Monday it would not expedite a group of election challenges.

The move is yet another legal blow to President Trump who has pushed to overturn the 2020 results through the courts.

The president has cases pending before the justices against Wisconsin and Pennsylvania officials. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood also has litigation pending.

The lawsuits have asked the justices to take up the challenges, and halt further certification of the November election.

But by not expediting the cases, it’s likely the issue will become moot and dismissed by the high court once President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office next week.

