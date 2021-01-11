A law enforcement member was arrested and two Capitol Police officers were suspended for their behavior during the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, Rep. Tim Ryan said Monday.

“The Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that potentially facilitated on a big level or a small level in any way and it’s important that they are cracking down,” Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat, told reporters.

“It was the interim [Capitol Police] chief who determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension,” Mr. Ryan continued.

Mr. Ryan said one of the officers who was suspended was spotted on social media taking a selfie with one of the rioters. The other suspended officer apparently wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and directed the mob, according to the congressman.

Mr. Ryan did not offer any details about the individual arrested, saying he was unsure if it was a member of the Capitol Police, the National Guard, or other law enforcement.

The Washington Times reached out to the Capitol Police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Washington Police for comment. None of the agencies had immediately responded to that request.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.