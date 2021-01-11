The Trump administration is expected to place Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, reversing an Obama-era decision that aimed to normalize diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the communist island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce the decision Monday, according to Bloomberg news, following months of considering to re-add Cuba to the list.

Once added, Cuba will join Syria, Iran and North Korea on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The embargo on Cuba was first imposed in 1960 roughly two years after Fidel Castro led a Marxist revolution that overthrew the Cuban government. U.S.-Cuban diplomatic ties were severed completely during subsequent years as tensions soared during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

President Barack Obama removed Cuba from the list in 2015 despite acknowledgements of ongoing concerns of human rights violations by the Castro government, but he asserted that such concerns do not warrant keeping Cuba on the terror sponsor list.

Ahead of the announcement, Latin American advocacy group, Washington Office on Latin America, condemned the Trump administration’s anticipated move and said that it “is clearly a politically motivated decision, a reward to domestic political allies during the Trump administration during its last weeks, rather than an effective foreign policy step.”

The organization’s president, Geoff Thale, called the move a “vindictive step that will harm Cuban people, and do nothing that genuinely advances human rights or U.S. interests.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.