The U.S. on Monday announced that it is imposing sanctions on seven people linked to Russia’s efforts to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Trump administration also announced sanctions on four entities that are associated with Andrii Derkach, a member of the Ukranian parliament and Russian agent who was sanctioned by the Trump administration in September for his attempt to influence the election.

Those sanctioned include former Ukranian Government officials Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Andriy Telizhenko, and current member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky.

In a statement, the State Department said the individuals “have publicly appeared with or affiliated themselves with Derkach through the coordinated dissemination and promotion of fraudulent or unsubstantiated allegations involving a U.S. political candidate.”

Petro Zhuravel, Dmytro Kovalchuk, and Anton Simonenko were also designated “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Derkach.”

The department alleged the individuals “have made repeated public statements advancing malicious narratives that U.S. Government officials have engaged in corrupt dealings in Ukraine.”

NabuLeaks, Era-Media, Only News, and Skeptik TOV were also sanctioned as part of the Trump administration’s actions. The State Department said the companies “disseminate false narratives at the behest of Derkach’s and his associates.”

U.S. intelligence officials have testified that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2020 election, along with China and Iran.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray ahead of the election singled out Russia as “very active” in trying to influence the election and “denigrate” President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also told a congressional panel in September that attempts to influence the U.S. election run well beyond Russia, with China and Iran also deeply involved.

