President Trump is the most “masculine” person to ever hold the office, a spokesman for Mr. Trump’s campaign said Monday.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley had been asked if the president felt “emasculated” over getting banned from social media sites as he heads out of office.

“I wouldn’t say emasculated — the most masculine person I think to ever hold the White House is the president of the United States,” Mr. Gidley said on Fox News. “But what he does see is a systematic attack against not just him, but against 75 million Americans who disagree with the socialist, communist vision that Democrats have for this country. That is completely unfair.”

Twitter permanently suspended the president’s account last week, citing its policies against inciting violence.

Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at least until President-elect Joseph R. Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

