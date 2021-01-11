HODGKINS, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago police responding to a call of shots fired at a UPS facility on Monday found two people dead in an employee parking lot.

In a statement, Hodgkins police say they received the report of shots fired shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Spokesman Rodney Cummings said when officers arrived, they found two people unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics at the scene pronounced the two dead. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the deceased wasn’t immediately known, and police say it was not immediately clear if they were employees of UPS.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.