OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Security fencing has been installed around the Washington state Capitol and National Guard members were present Monday as the Legislature was set to convene amid concerns that armed groups might try to occupy the building, which is closed to the public because of the pandemic.

Some lawmakers are returning as authorities reassess security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred last week at the U.S. Capitol.

A right-wing militia initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol as the Washington state Legislature starts its 105-day legislative session.

Last Wednesday, a group of people broke a gate outside the governor’s mansion and made it to the porch and front yard. That breach came hours after the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

An organizer of the planned occupation in Olympia canceled Monday’s event but said he expected some people might show up to try to disrupt proceedings.

Early Monday, the Washington State Patrol said one person had been arrested at the Capitol Campus - a woman who used a recreational vehicle to block a roadway and refused to comply with orders to move.

The State Patrol, which oversees security of the Capitol campus, had said there will be a robust police presence to ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff and journalists. Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, activated 750 National Guard members last week to help maintain order.

Lawmakers had to drive through an area gated off and guarded by National Guard in order to park outside the Capitol and arrive at the House and Senate chambers. A small group of protesters gathered in the morning, shouting that they should be let into the Capitol to observe lawmakers’ work. Some of the protesters were armed.

The Senate was set to convene at 11 a.m. and the House was set to convene at noon. The lawmakers’ agenda includes dealing with issues related to the pandemic - such as support for struggling businesses and renters, and police reform.

“It’s a sad day for our country, isn’t it, where you have to have that kind of security around the people who were elected to represent you,” Democratic Sen. Patty Kuderer said. “Unfortunately, we live in troubling times and I do believe we’re going to get through it, but it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of effort.

House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan said that pandemic protocols, plus the security concerns, will make lawmakers’ work more difficult, but he added that “people are counting on us to pass budgets and laws that help them in their daily life.”

In both chambers, lawmakers will be spread out between the floor, public galleries, chamber wings and offices, with members being rotated in to vote on rules that must be adopted the first day in order to run a remote session. Six journalists are allowed in each chamber, and all must abide by coronavirus protocols, including the wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance.

Lawmakers are meeting in person largely to adopt rules that will allow them to meet virtually for the rest of the session.

After that, regular Senate floor votes will be conducted in a hybrid format, with a mix of senators present in the chamber and others participating remotely.

The House has decided to do the rest of its work remotely, with some leadership in the main chamber during votes.

