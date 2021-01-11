The National Park Service announced Monday that the Washington Monument is closing through Jan. 24 amid threats surrounding Inauguration Day.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the setup and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas,” Jeffrey P. Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said in a press release.

Public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks also may close “if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources,” Mr. Reinbold said.

