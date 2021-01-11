COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A shooting at a house party in Ohio’s capital city has left a woman dead and two other people injured, authorities said.

It’s not yet known what sparked the gunfire, which was reported around 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Columbus police said the party was held in a Merion Village home rented through Airbnb, but it wasn’t clear how many people attended the gathering.

Responding officers found three city residents who had been shot inside the home. Shamaya Dickerson, 21, was pronounced dead there, while Derinn Echols, 21, and Tiffany Spiller, 22, were both treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not said if more than one shooter was involved or what type of gun was used. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

