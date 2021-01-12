Los Angeles public school students must get a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to them, the superintendent said Monday.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said the vaccine requirement would be “no different than students who are vaccinated for measles or mumps,” adding that he hoped all students would be vaccinated “by this time next year,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

Parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated will still have the option to continue their schooling online, he said.

Children will likely be among the last to receive either of the two vaccines that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is only authorized for people age 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for people age 18 and older.

Mr. Beutner did not suggest that campuses remain closed until all children can be vaccinated, but that a plan be put in place by the state to ensure all schools can reopen safely, The Times reported.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said vaccines for teachers and other so-called essential workers could be available as soon as early February, The Times reported.

