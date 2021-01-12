All air passengers traveling to the U.S. are now required to test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.



“Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said. “Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world, and there is evidence of increased transmissibility of some of these variants. With the US already in surge status, the testing requirement for air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public.”



Travelers are required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the U.S. departs and to test negative. They are also expected to follow federal health guidance to get tested three to five days after arrival to the U.S. and to isolate at home for seven days after traveling.



Incoming travelers must provide a paper or electronic copy of their lab test results or documentation showing they recovered from COVID-19. Airlines must confirm negative test results or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board.



The order was signed by the CDC director Tuesday and will take effect on Jan. 26.

