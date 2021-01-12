Unions with more than 48,000 educators and staff in the D.C. area are hosting a “National Day of Resistance” on Tuesday to urge regional officials to collaborate on reopening schools amid the pandemic.

“At the center of the mobilization is a core demand the unions and associations have united behind, calling for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to coordinate across school district boundaries for a single, cohesive plan on reopening schools in the region for remote and in-person instruction,” according to a press release from the Fairfax Education Association.

Area schools have taken different steps toward reopening throughout the pandemic, with some providing online-only instruction and others allowing in-person instruction or a hybrid of the two.

Organizers say they want regional officials to create a “cohesive” plan for students to go back to classrooms “that does not leave disadvantaged students or districts behind,” according to the press release.

The event will be conducted virtually through a live press conference via Facebook and Zoom at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Teachers’ Union, the Fairfax Education Association and the Montgomery County Education Association are among the organizations involved in the mobilization effort.

