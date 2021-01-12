Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will serve as the first “super Point-of-Dispensing” site for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Orange County, officials said this week.

The amusement park along with four other regional super dispensing sites in California will be able to vaccinate thousands of residents each day. Officials will announce the other sites when agreements are finalized.

The sites will vaccinate those in phase 1a, which includes first responders in high-risk communities and those age 75 and older. The first super POD at Disneyland should be up and running later this week. The majority of those eligible for vaccinations will be contacted by their employer to book an appointment via a third-party app.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, said in a statement Monday. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

Only those eligible for vaccination who have an appointment will receive a shot at the point-of-dispensing locations. Walk-ups without appointments will not be accepted given limited initial supply and distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Orange County is striving to have all of its county vaccinations done by July 4. The county has recorded 191,861 coronavirus cases and 2,120 deaths as of Tuesday.

