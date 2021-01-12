President Trump on Tuesday urged his successor not to take down the 450 miles of border wall that have been erected on his watch, calling it “a real success story.”

The president proclaimed the wall “completed,” though hundreds of miles remain in planning.

“We can’t let the next administration even think about taking it down,” he said as he stood in front of some of the new construction near Alamo, Texas.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden has said he won’t build “another foot” of wall, though he’s said he doesn’t envision taking down what was built under Mr. Trump.

Immigrant-rights groups hope to force his hand in several lawsuits challenging how Mr. Trump paid for the wall. Led by the American Civil Liberties Union, those groups say if they prevail, they will ask judges to order some of the wall torn down.

Mr. Trump said the wall has been effective in cutting illegal crossings and stopping guns from flowing across.

