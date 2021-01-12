President Trump offered condolences on Tuesday on the death of casino magnate and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson, a major political donor to the campaigns of the president and other Republicans.

“Sheldon lived the true American dream,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name.”

Mr. Adelson, who founded the Sands casino, died late Monday at age 87. After growing up in a tenement in Boston, he eventually created a gaming empire and had a fortune estimated at $35 billion.

He and his wife, Miriam, have donated millions to medical research, addiction treatment and Jewish causes.

The president also called Mr. Adelson “a staunch supporter of our great ally, the state of Israel.”

“He tirelessly advocated for the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the pursuit of peace between Israel and its neighbors,” Mr. Trump said. “Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed.”

