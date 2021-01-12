A top FBI official said Tuesday the bureau could not link a specific suspect to the threat of a violent “war” at the U.S. Capitol made a day before last week’s deadly siege.

Earlier Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI had tipped off law enforcement about the threat, but didn’t act urgent enough to prevent violence at the Capitol.

An FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia issued an “explicit internal warning” that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” the Post reported.

But the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono said the threat was vague and couldn’t be tied to a specific person or group.

“That was read on a message board. That was not attributable to an individual person,” Mr. D’Antuono told reporters. “We deal with specifics and facts.”

Still, Mr. D’Antuono said that the Washington field office shared details of the threat, including with several Joint Terrorism Task Forces, within 40 minutes of becoming aware of it.

