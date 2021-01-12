RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A woman accused of helping a murder suspect avoid police and then failing to report the crime in Pine Ridge is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges.

According to court documents, Jamie Ann Richards, is expected to enter the plea to failing to report a felony Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City. She could be sentenced up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say Richards drove the suspect, Colton Bagola, from Pine Ridge to Rapid City in December 2019. Bagola has since been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear who was shot in the head at a party.

Bagola was arrested several days later after he surrendered to authorities following a brief standoff.

Richards knew that Bagola shot and killed Bull Bear on Dec. 17, according to the factual basis document she signed, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Richards‘ plea deal calls for two other charges to be dropped, including being an accessory after the fact.

