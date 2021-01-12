House Democrats released a report Tuesday evening detailing their case for impeaching President Trump, saying his “prolonged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election” has earned him an early ouster from office.

The report from the Judiciary Committee ties Mr. Trump’s speech last week to a crowd of supporters to the attack on Congress an hour later, saying he “directly incited” the assault that threatened the lives of Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley — the line of succession for the presidency.

“It is indisputable that the president encouraged — and that his actions foreseeably resulted in — the terrorist attack that occurred,” the impeachment report charges.

House Democrats anticipate bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor of the House as early as Wednesday, and expect to have the majority vote needed to pass it. Some Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 GOP lawmaker in the House, are expected to join them.

That would make Mr. Trump the first person to be impeached twice.

Democrats signaled they plan to shortcut the usual process of impeachment, with hearings and a chance for the president to make a defense.

Instead, they will push forward with an impeachment resolution written by Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat, which brings a single article of impeachment against the president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.