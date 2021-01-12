The incoming chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday slammed last week’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and said it presented the “greatest threat to constitutional order” in his lifetime.

The comments from Sen. Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat and ranking member of the panel, came at the start of a hearing on civilian control of the Pentagon, just one week ahead of the confirmation hearing from President-elect Joseph Biden’s pick to head the Department of Defense.

“Last Wednesday the Capitol was stolen by a mob whose intent was to prevent Congress from performing its constitutional duty to certify the election,” he said in his opening remarks.

“This attack was the greatest threat to constitutional order in my lifetime.”

Mr. Reed, who is set to head the panel once the new Democrat-led Congress begins this month, said the incident “shocked our allies, while giving comfort and confidence to our adversaries around the globe.”

Five people, including one Capitol police officer, died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.