Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday House Democrats are “ill-advised” trying to impeach President Trump for a second time with only days left before President-elect Joseph R. Biden is inaugurated.

The West Virginia Democrat told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that the Senate likely won’t convict Mr. Trump at least until the Democrats hold a majority, which won’t happen until Georgia certifies its election results and Sen.-elects Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are sworn in.

“I don’t see any of that, because there will be still 48 Democrats until we seat Warnock and Sen. Ossoff,” Mr. Manchin said when asked if Mr. Trump would be convicted by the current Senate. “So, until that happens, you need 67 votes. I think, my arithmetic, that means we have 19 Republicans. I don’t see that, and I think the House should know that also. We have been trying to send that message over. They know the votes aren’t there.”

“I think this is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people, when we’re going to be so divided and fighting again,” he continued. “Let the judicial system do its job, Bret. We’re a country of the rule of law. That’s the bedrock of who we are. Let that take its place. Let the investigations go on. Let the evidence come forth, and then we’ll go forward from there. There’s no rush to do this impeachment now. We can do it later if they think it’s necessary.”

Mr. Trump is facing the possibility of being impeached by the House a second time, accused of inciting a violent mob of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, and temporarily halting the certification of Mr. Biden’s Electoral College win.

In his first comments to the media since the insurrection, Mr. Trump called the impeachment effort “really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in politics.”

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “For [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Democratic leader Sen.]Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger.”

