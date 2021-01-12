Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state is establishing its first Citizen Redistricting Commission to draw legislative and congressional district maps.

“Nowhere has gerrymandering been allowed to run more rampant than here in the state of Maryland where decades of unfair redistricting and drawing of legislative and congressional districts have made a mockery of the electoral system,” Mr. Hogan said during a press conference.

The Republican governor appointed three residents to serve as commission co-chairs, including retired Judge Alexander Williams, a Democrat; Walter Olson, a Republican and senior fellow at the Cato Institute; and Kathleen Hetherington, an independent.

The co-chairs will be tasked with choosing six civilian members, two from each of the three political affiliations listed above, through online applications.

