A gun-packing Colorado lawmaker had a brief dispute Tuesday evening with the U.S. Capitol Police over her handbag.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, “is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors,” CNN reported around 7:40 p.m. EST, though the dispute was quickly solved.

RIGHT NOW-> Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

According to CNN reporter Ryan Nobles, Ms. Boebert refused to let police search her handbag after it set off the metal detectors’ alarms.

Characterizing Ms. Boebert as “respectful but defiant,” Mr. Noble said that Capitol Police weren’t letting her into the chamber.

Ms. Boebert “is now standing by the entrance of the chamber.”

Mr. Nobles reported after about 10 minutes that the police had relented and let Ms. Boebert onto the House floor though “it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in.”

The standoff came less than a week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Electoral-College vote prompting, among other things, exchanges of gunfire that killed a protester.

Before the riots, Ms. Boebert had posted a three-minute video showing herself concealing a handgun and walking around the District. The Republican lawmaker also had said she would never give up her Second Amendment rights.

Members may carry guns on the Capitol complex grounds.

