House Democrats imposed a new rule Tuesday requiring all lawmakers to have to go through a metal detector to reach the chamber floor — and it immediately sparked a standoff with a freshman Republican who says she carries her own firearm with her.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, didn’t want to turn over her handbag to be searched.

She was blocked from entering the House to vote during a debate on whether to try to oust President Trump.

A CNN reporter who observed the standoff said it went on for about 10 minutes, and she was finally allowed on the floor. He said it wasn’t clear whether the bag was searched.

The new metal detector rule was imposed unilaterally by Democrats in the wake of last week’s assault on Congress by pro-Trump rioters.

Democrats also were pushing to impose a mandatory fine on lawmakers who didn’t wear masks on the floor.

Three Democrats announced this week they tested positive for COVID-19 after being stuck in a lockdown during last week’s assault alongside GOP lawmakers who refused to don masks.

The twin issues come as passions are already running high over Mr. Trump and Democrats’ impeachment plans.

Ms. Boebert and other Republicans who regularly carry firearms pointed out that they felt safer during last week’s assault because of their weapons.

But a number of Democratic lawmakers have said they’ve become wary of security after last week’s attack.

Previously, members of the public had to go through metal detectors to enter the Capitol and again before entering the viewing galleries for the House.

But lawmakers were exempt.

Press and staff had to go through metal detectors to enter the building, but not to go into the press gallery.

Those groups will now have to go through detectors a second time as well.

The move to set up detectors angered other Republicans beyond Ms. Boebert.

“This is crap, right here,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, as he encountered the detectors Tuesday. “This is the stupidest thing. I have no weapons.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.