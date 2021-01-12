A federal judge halted the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death, pending the outcome of a competency hearing.

The order came down moments before midnight on Monday night, just hours before Montgomery, 52, was scheduled to die.

Attorneys for Montgomery had argued that her death would violate the Eighth Amendment which prohibits executing people who don’t understand their crimes because of severe mental illness or brain damage.

Montgomery has brain damage because her mother drank while pregnant. She has also been diagnosed with mental illness caused by years of being repeatedly tortured and trafficked for sex as a young girl and adolescent, her lawyers said.

U.S. District Judge James Hanlon of the Southern District of Indiana stayed the execution to determine if Montgomery is competent to be executed.

A date has not been scheduled for the hearing.

Federal prosecutors have vowed to appeal Judge Hanlon’s ruling.

Kelley Henry, an attorney for Montgomery, hailed the judge’s decision

“The Court was right to put a stop to Lisa Montgomery’s execution. As the court found, Mrs. Montgomery ‘made a strong showing’ of her current incompetence to be executed. Mrs. Montgomery has brain damage and severe mental illness that was exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers,” Ms. Henry said in a statement.

“Ms. Montgomery is mentally deteriorating and we are seeking an opportunity to prove her incompetence,” the statement continued.

Montgomery was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In 2008, Montgomery was sentenced to death for the 2004 murder of a pregnant Missouri woman. Montgomery used a kitchen knife to cut the 8-month fetus out of her mother’s womb and kidnapped it.

The baby was eventually recovered and survived.

