An Alabama man accused of bringing guns, bombs and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the violent insurrection last week at the U.S. Capitol was carrying a list of “good guys” and “bad guys,” federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Rep. Andre Carson, Indiana Democrat and a Muslim, and a federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama were both named on the “bad guy” list.

Federal prosecutors unsealed the list as part of their evidence against Lonnie Coffman, 70. Mr. Coffman has been indicted on 17 separate weapons charges following his Jan 6. arrest.

Mr. Coffman’s truck was found filled with Molotov cocktails and a cache of weapons parked just blocks from the U.S. Capitol during last week’s deadly riot.

Prosecutors have formally indicted him on 17 separate weapons charges. The lists were submitted to a federal judge as part of prosecutors’ request to detain Mr. Coffman while he awaits trial.

“The handwritten messages in the defendant’s pickup truck raise grave concerns about his intentions, and suggest that these weapons were intended to be used in an effort to violently attack our elected representatives,” prosecutors wrote.

A list of contact information for conservative media personalities were also found in his truck, prosecutors said.

Another handwritten note found in the truck, included a quote from President Abraham Lincoln about overthrowing “the men who pervert the Constitution.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.