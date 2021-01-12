A suburban Chicago man who allegedly threatened to “kill any [expletive] Democrat” who steps on the White House lawn during President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration was arrested and charged Tuesday.



Louis Capriotti, 45, of Chicago Heights, Ill, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was arrested at his home early Tuesday.



Prosecutors said Mr. Capriotti last month left a threatening voicemail for an unnamed U.S. House member from New Jersey.



If certain individuals “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House on January 20th, they’re sadly [expletive] mistaken.” Mr. Capriotti said, according to prosecutors. “We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.”



Mr. Capriotti has a history of leaving profane voicemails for members of Congress, prosecutors said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.