LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man charged with manslaughter and assault in the apparent reckless shooting death of his friend and roommate has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Zachariah Serna, 19, filed the written plea ahead of his scheduled Wednesday arraignment on the counts in the July 4 death of 20-year-old Gavin Hall, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Thursday. A trial date has not been been set for Serna, who is free on $50,000 bond.

Police have said officers were called to a rented Lincoln home in the early-morning hours of July 4 for a shooting and found Hall dead from a single gunshot to the head. An initial investigation showed that the shooting happened during a small gathering at the home where people were apparently “playing around and a firearm was involved,” police said.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.