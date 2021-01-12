DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A woman who reportedly shot herself by accident while cleaning her home has died from her injuries, authorities said.

Dayton police said the victim’s fiance reported the shooting around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

The man told authorities that the woman had been cleaning and when she picked up a gun off the couch it accidentally went off. She was shot at least once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting, and no other injuries were reported. The couple’s names have not been disclosed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

