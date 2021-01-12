Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that two residents have contracted the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus.

The Anne Arundel County couple are the first people in the state to test positive for the strain, and one of them had recently traveled abroad, the governor said during a press conference.

Mr. Hogan confirmed that both are in quarantine, and contact tracers are working to find any people who may have been exposed by them.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Mr. Hogan on Monday that “the U.K. variant is in every state. It just hasn’t been detected yet in every state.”

Maryland health officials on Tuesday confirmed 312,351 total coronavirus cases and 6,196 deaths in the state. Maryland has a population of more than 6 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.