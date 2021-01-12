D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended a ban on indoor dining past Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

The extension lasts one day longer than the city’s state of emergency declaration, which ends Jan. 22.

The decision comes as the city is taking additional steps to prepare for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden following an insurrection last week at the U.S. Capitol.

Miss Bowser signed the order Monday night, citing “public health and safety” as the catalysts.

Under the order, capacity at churches, retail food sellers, recreational facilities and other essential and nonessential businesses are also restricted to 250 people or 25% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is less. Additionally, museums and libraries must remain closed.

The restrictions initially went into effect on Dec. 23 and were supposed to be lifted Friday.

