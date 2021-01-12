Prosecutors have filed attempted first-degree murder charges against a driver accused of wheeling into a GOP pro-police rally, narrowly missing attendees who included children, as he jumped curbs and plowed through a park in Eaton, Colorado.

At a hearing last week, a Weld County Court judge agreed to allow Isaiah Ray Cordova, 21, to remain free on $5,000 bail, according to the Greeley Tribune, after prosecutors filed seven first-degree attempted murder charges against him in the alleged July 25 attack on the rally-goers.

Krista Henery, spokesperson for the Weld County District Attorney, said that the seven attempted-murder counts came in addition to the previously filed charges of second-degree assault. The suspect also faces seven counts of felony menacing.

Cordova attorney Robert Ray of Greeley said his client has not yet entered a plea. The next hearing is scheduled for March 5.

Mr. Cordova, who lives in Eaton, allegedly drove his maroon SUV into a park where a crowd of 100-300 people had gathered for a “Defend the Police” rally sponsored by the Northern Colorado Young Republicans, swerving toward attendees and forcing them to scramble out of his way.

“I turned to look at what was going on and heard him squeal his tires and turn around to face Heritage Market,” Eaton resident Carlee Hauska told Complete Colorado. “He just floored it and went into the grass.”

Before entering the park, Mr. Cordova allegedly drove past the crowd yelling and flipping off attendees.

Mr. Cordova had previously posted comments critical of Republicans and police. In a 2016 op-ed for his school newspaper, Mr. Cordova said he stood outside a polling place in Greeley with a “NEVER TRUMP” sign, according to Complete Colorado.

