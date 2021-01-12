Federal prosecutors will aggressively pursue sedition cases against those responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Washington’s U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin
vowed Tuesday.
Mr. Sherwin
told reporters that he gave his prosecutors “marching orders” to build sedition and conspiracy charges against “the most heinous felonies.”
Sedition is defined as two or more people conspiring to “overthrow, put down or destroy”the government. It is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
So far the Justice Department has already charged 70 individuals, but Mr. Sherwin
said that number will grow into the hundreds in the coming months.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters