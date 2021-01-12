Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that “a couple thousand” state National Guard troops will stay in the Northern Virginia/D.C. area past the Jan. 20 inauguration to help shore up security.

Mr. Northam told reporters at a vaccine distribution center tour in Alexandria that he is ramping security in Richmond ahead of Wednesday’s start of the legislative session.

“We want to make sure that our legislators can do the work of the people and that they can do it safely,” he said. “ So we have the police force ready, and we will keep people safe, not only in Richmond, but in this capital city of Washington.”

The extra security support comes after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, overwhelming Capitol Police and forcing lawmakers, staff and reporters to shelter in place for hours. At least six people died either during or following the riot, including two Capitol Police officers.

The Virginia National Guard and 200 state troopers were deployed last week to help quell the violence and restore control on Capitol Hill.

“The armed insurrection was an attack on our democracy,” Mr. Northam said. “And I think all of us as Americans, whether we’re Republicans or Democrats, we should say no, not here in the United States of America.”

