Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said Tuesday that Congress can’t let the impeachment push delay other early priorities of the incoming Biden administration and allies of labor.

He said if the House impeaches President Trump for inciting the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week, then the U.S. Senate should investigate the charges and render a verdict.

“But the trial cannot be allowed to … delay the critical work of providing economic relief and economic opportunity for the American working people,” Mr. Trumka told reporters. “We have to confirm a Cabinet, and we have to get economic relief to them very, very quickly.”

He said the AFL-CIO general board supports removing Mr. Trump from office if he doesn’t resign.

Mr. Trumka outlined a number of priorities for the incoming Biden administration and Congress to tackle, which included taking up House-passed legislation to bolster workers’ rights and putting trillions of dollars of spending into rebuilding roads, bridges, schools and energy systems in the country.

“Trump promised us the moon and gave us the shaft,” he said. “It’s time to go big. Working people expect nothing less.”

The House appears to be speeding toward a vote on impeachment this week, but a Senate trial might not start until after President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office.

Mr. Biden said Monday he hopes the Senate would be able to balance an impeachment trial with other priorities such as confirming his Cabinet picks and passing another round of coronavirus relief legislation.

