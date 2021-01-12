A majority of Supreme Court justices were skeptical Tuesday during oral arguments in a case that pushed for a Georgia college to pay a punishment for infringing on the free speech rights of two former students, who sought to distribute religious material on campus.

Chike Uzuegbunam was a student at Georgia Gwinnett College where he was stopped by campus officials when he began distributing religious pamphlets. He was told he had to exercise free speech rights in designated areas on campus and also first receive permission to do so.

Once he was approved and given a designated area, he was again stopped after complaints about his speech “disturbing the peace.”

Another student, Joseph Bradford, decided not to speak out after seeing Mr. Uzuegbunam’s experience.

They sued the school for violating their First Amendment rights, and the college settled the litigation, agreeing to change its policy.

But lawyers for the former students brought the legal battle to the high court Tuesday, arguing they should be able to pursue nominal damages against the college — even in the amount of $1— as a form of punishment and a declaration that the school acted unlawfully.

“There does need to be redress for the past injury,” said Kristen Waggoner, a lawyer from Alliance Defending Freedom representing the students.

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh expressed concern that holding colleges accountable for nominal damages could open the doorway to attorney fees — suggesting that this case was more focused on ensuring attorneys get paid.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer was also skeptical of the arguments from the students, saying a ruling in their favor could open the floodgates of litigation requiring courts time and resources.

The attorney representing the school officials said nominal damages were “trivial.”

“Nominal damages can’t serve as independent redress for past injuries,” he told the justices.

Free speech on college campuses has long been an issue fought out in the courts, and a ruling for the plaintiffs could increase the potential of liability and legal costs for schools in some jurisdictions should they be found to have infringed on students’ First Amendment rights.

An opinion in the case is expected by the end of June when the high court wraps up its term.

