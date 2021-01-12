City officials in Alamo, Texas, said the White House didn’t tell them that President Trump was coming to town Tuesday to visit the border wall.

“The City of Alamo’s City Commission and City Administration has NOT been officially contacted regarding this visit and therefore, have NO DETAILS regarding his itinerary,” the city posted on its website.

Alamo City Manager Bobby Salinas told NBC News that he learned Mr. Trump was coming from the local newspaper. Even after Air Force One departed from Washington on Tuesday, Mr. Salinas said he didn’t know where the president would stop.

The city said on its web site, “Regarding any potential protests or support for the President, we ask that all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful towards our law enforcement personnel and our surrounding communities. Thank you for your patience and understanding on this matter.”

