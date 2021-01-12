WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a man and woman outside Wichita.

Michael Wilking, 32, Joshua Halstead, 34, and 28-year-old Jacquellyn Arthur, all from Wichita, were charged Monday.

They are suspects in the deaths of Bradley Reece, 43, and Kayla Schmidt, 22, whose bodies were found Dec. 29 at a home southwest of Wichita.

The suspects also were all charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Halstead was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapons and two counts of violating offender registration requirements related to two previous drug convictions.

Their next court appearances have been scheduled for Jan. 28.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shootings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.